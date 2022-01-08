Search

08 Jan 2022

Ipswich ease to victory against 10-man Gillingham

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Ipswich remain unbeaten under new manager Kieran McKenna after three goals in 14 first-half minutes set them on course for an impressive 4-0 victory at struggling Gillingham.

James Norwood opened the scoring with his third goal in as many games in the ninth minute, finishing off an impressive Town move involving Janoi Donacien, Macauley Bonne and captain Sam Morsy.

Wes Burns then fired past Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming from an acute angle after 13 minutes to double the visitors’ lead following Bonne’s driving run and pass.

Bonne deservedly got in on the act to all-but seal Ipswich’s victory when he slotted home unmarked from Matt Penney’s low cross after just 23 minutes.

George Edmundson had a header deflected wide and Penney blazed over at the end of a Town counter-attack as McKenna’s side continued to dominate after the break.

The hosts’ torrid afternoon, which saw Steve Evans’ side slump to their sixth defeat in 10 winless league games, continued when midfielder Daniel Phillips was dismissed for collecting two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

Substitute Conor Chaplin capped Ipswich’s dominant display in the 85th minute when he scored their fourth from the penalty spot after Max Ehmer bundled over Joe Pigott.

