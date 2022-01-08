Ellis Harrison bags debut winner to fire Fleetwood to victory over Doncaster

Ellis Harrison marked his debut with the winning goal as Fleetwood triumphed 1-0 in the crunch relegation clash with bottom side Doncaster.
The striker’s arrival from Portsmouth on a permanent deal was only announced two hours before kick-off and he struck the only goal to secure Fleetwood’s second away win of the season.
In a dour affair, it was Fleetwood who showed the greater threat as Doncaster struggled for spark in the the final third.
Goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg twice came to Doncaster’s rescue, first blocking a Cian Hayes drive with his legs before batting away a Danny Andrew free-kick.
Fleetwood did break the deadlock after 50 minutes when Harrison met a low ball across goal and fired in from close range.
Doncaster’s best chance of the game came almost immediately after when Tommy Rowe flicked a header narrowly wide from a corner.
It was comfortable for Fleetwood, though substitute Charlie Seaman almost snatched a point for Rovers with a powerful drive in stoppage time that Alex Cairns pushed away.
