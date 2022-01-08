Search

08 Jan 2022

Ellis Harrison bags debut winner to fire Fleetwood to victory over Doncaster

Ellis Harrison bags debut winner to fire Fleetwood to victory over Doncaster

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Ellis Harrison marked his debut with the winning goal as Fleetwood triumphed 1-0 in the crunch relegation clash with bottom side Doncaster.

The striker’s arrival from Portsmouth on a permanent deal was only announced two hours before kick-off and he struck the only goal to secure Fleetwood’s second away win of the season.

In a dour affair, it was Fleetwood who showed the greater threat as Doncaster struggled for spark in the the final third.

Goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg twice came to Doncaster’s rescue, first blocking a Cian Hayes drive with his legs before batting away a Danny Andrew free-kick.

Fleetwood did break the deadlock after 50 minutes when Harrison met a low ball across goal and fired in from close range.

Doncaster’s best chance of the game came almost immediately after when Tommy Rowe flicked a header narrowly wide from a corner.

It was comfortable for Fleetwood, though substitute Charlie Seaman almost snatched a point for Rovers with a powerful drive in stoppage time that Alex Cairns pushed away.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media