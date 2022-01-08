Scott Wagstaff scores on debut as Bromley see off Solihull

First-half strikes from Scott Wagstaff and Michael Cheek helped Bromley climb to third in the Vanarama National League table following a 2-0 win over Solihull at Hayes Lane.
Wagstaff put the hosts in front in the 36th minute when he tucked it past goalkeeper Ryan Boot from close range on his debut.
The Ravens doubled their advantage just before the half-time whistle through Cheek when he tapped home from a George Alexander pass.
Solihull found a route back into the game in the 72nd minute when Jamey Osborne’s free-kick found the head of James Ball to halve the deficit.
The Moors thought they had their equaliser when Danny Newton’s header was cleared off the line to deny them, but Bromley held firm against Solihull’s pressure to take home all three points.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.