08 Jan 2022

Morgan Whittaker enjoys goalscoring debut as Lincoln see off Oxford

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Morgan Whittaker capped a superb debut with a goal as Lincoln secured their first league win since the end of the October with a 2-0 result against promotion-chasing Oxford.

Whittaker, who has joined the Imps on loan from Swansea for the rest of the season, struck 11 minutes into the second half, adding to Anthony Scully’s sweetly taken strike five minutes before the break.

It was an afternoon to forget for Oxford, however, who had Herbie Kane sent off 13 minutes from time.

City had the better of an entertaining first half, which was interrupted when home defender Lewis Montsma suffered a serious-looking injury and had to be helped off.

Soon after play resumed, Lincoln took the lead. Lewis Fiorini showed great vision to pick out Scully, who cracked home a superb effort.

The Imps continued to take the game to Oxford in the second half and Fiorini was involved again as they doubled their lead.

He found Chris Maguire in the box, who appeared to be caught late, but play continued and Whittaker swept the ball home.

Oxford’s frustrations then boiled over as Kane was shown a straight red card after 77 minutes for a reckless foul on Fiorini.

