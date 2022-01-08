Search

08 Jan 2022

Brandon Thomas-Asante on target as Salford secure victory at Newport

Brandon Thomas-Asante on target as Salford secure victory at Newport

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Salford took advantage of the lack of fans at the normally raucous Rodney Parade to record a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newport.

The match was played behind closed doors due to Welsh government restrictions and the hosts certainly missed the backing of their supporters.

League Two top scorer Dom Telford should have put Newport ahead in the 11th minute but he failed to get enough power behind his shot after being picked out by Jake Cain.

Salford made the most of that early let-off, slowly taking control of the contest before breaking the deadlock in the 44th minute when Josh Morris’ driven effort was deflected in via the boot of Newport midfielder Finn Azaz and the post.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the visitors’ lead seven minutes after the restart after being granted far too much time and space to fire confidently past home goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

The three points lift Gary Bowyer’s Salford to 12th in the table – five points behind Newport, who remain in seventh spot.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media