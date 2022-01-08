Paul Tisdale off the mark at Stevenage after win over Walsall

Paul Tisdale recorded his first win as Stevenage manager as his side beat a below-par Walsall 3-1 to move four points above the League Two relegation zone.
The hosts had not won since November 20 but Tisdale’s men made a lightning start, scoring twice within the opening 10 minutes, before a late Jake Taylor goal sealed the win.
Just 25 seconds in Boro’s Luke O’Neill put in a dangerous cross that Walsall centre-half Rollin Menayese turned into his own net.
And when Chris Lines powerfully headed in Jake Reeves’ cross at the far post it looked like the Saddlers were in for a long afternoon.
The visitors controlled possession throughout without creating many clear-cut chances. That was until Brendan Kiernan gave them hope when he cut inside and drilled home a low shot with 20 minutes left.
Luke Norris, a threat for Boro all afternoon, nearly immediately restored the two-goal advantage, forcing a good save from Carl Rushworth.
Substitute Charlie Carter hit the bar from close range, before Taylor finally wrapped things up to ease Stevenage’s relegation fears.
