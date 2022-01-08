Search

08 Jan 2022

Paul Tisdale off the mark at Stevenage after win over Walsall

Ireland Staff Reporter

Paul Tisdale recorded his first win as Stevenage manager as his side beat a below-par Walsall 3-1 to move four points above the League Two relegation zone.

The hosts had not won since November 20 but Tisdale’s men made a lightning start, scoring twice within the opening 10 minutes, before a late Jake Taylor goal sealed the win.

Just 25 seconds in Boro’s Luke O’Neill put in a dangerous cross that Walsall centre-half Rollin Menayese turned into his own net.

And when Chris Lines powerfully headed in Jake Reeves’ cross at the far post it looked like the Saddlers were in for a long afternoon.

The visitors controlled possession throughout without creating many clear-cut chances. That was until Brendan Kiernan gave them hope when he cut inside and drilled home a low shot with 20 minutes left.

Luke Norris, a threat for Boro all afternoon, nearly immediately restored the two-goal advantage, forcing a good save from Carl Rushworth.

Substitute Charlie Carter hit the bar from close range, before Taylor finally wrapped things up to ease Stevenage’s relegation fears.

