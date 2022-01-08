Search

08 Jan 2022

Daniel Jebbison equaliser earns Burton point at Cheltenham

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Daniel Jebbison’s eighth goal of the season rescued a 1-1 draw for Burton at Cheltenham.

The home side dominated for most of the first half and deservedly took the lead through Callum Wright’s sweetly-stuck volley in the 21st minute.

They had already seen Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu hit the bar four minutes into his debut.

Wright then thumped home from the edge of the box after Chris Hussey’s cross was headed clear by John Brayford.

Nlundulu saw another effect deflected wide, Hussey’s cross bounced off the bar and Alfie May was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Ben Garratt all before half-time.

But Burton showed a marked improvement after the break and levelled in the 51st minute when Jacob Maddox’s low cross from the right was touched in by 18-year-old Sheffield United loanee Jebbison.

Garratt parried a powerful effort from Nlundulu, but Conor Shaughnessy nearly won it for the Brewers with a glancing header from Tom Hamer’s long throw in the 67th minute as it finished all square between the mid-table sides for the second time this term.

