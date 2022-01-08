Mitch Brundle secures point for Barnet at the death

Mitch Brundle’s last-gasp equaliser ensured Barnet salvaged a 1-1 draw against Altrincham at The Hive Stadium.
Altrincham came closest to an opener in the 35th minute when Elliot Osborne’s pass found Dan Mooney but his effort was brilliantly saved by Aston Oxborough.
Altrincham broke the deadlock on the hour mark through Ben Pringle, who found the net after Jordan Hulme laid the ball back to him.
The Robins almost had a second but Tom Hannigan’s effort was smashed into the side-netting.
The visitors were left to rue their missed chances when Barnet equalised at the death as Brundle got on the end of a pass and smashed home.
