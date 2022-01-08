Search

08 Jan 2022

Winning start for Derek McInnes as Kilmarnock beat Queen of the South

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

New Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 cinch Scottish Championship win at Queen of the South.

McInnes, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2023, saw his side go close to taking the lead late in the first half when Rory McKenzie’s effort and then Christopher Burke’s follow-up were both cleared off the line.

Captain Chris Stokes finally had Kilmarnock in front two minutes before half-time when he bundled the ball in after Oli Shaw’s header from a corner had hit the post.

With 19 minutes left, Shaw won a penalty after being tripped and the striker got up to convert the resulting spot-kick to secure victory which leaves Kilmarnock in third.



