08 Jan 2022

Tranmere score four past sorry Scunthorpe to move second in League Two

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Tranmere moved up to second in League Two following a thumping 4-0 home victory over struggling Scunthorpe.

Charlie Jolley, Elliott Nevitt plus substitutes Sam Foley and Ryan Watson were on target as Micky Mellon’s side fired a real warning shot to their rivals with a sixth-straight league win.

Jolley curled a low left-footed effort beyond Iron goalkeeper Rory Watson midway through the first half after a terrific defensive header from captain Peter Clarke.

Nevitt arrowed a stunning half-volley into the top corner before the break to make it two, and – as Scunthorpe pressed after the break – substitute Foley scampered clean through for the third.

There was still time for Watson to come off the bench and prod home a fourth to ensure a miserable return to Prenton Park for former Tranmere boss Keith Hill.

His side had started brightly but struggled to make any impact after falling behind to a goal from a player he signed.

Rovers were rampant after Jolley’s opener, and Nevitt’s stunner from the edge of the box was the pick of the goals.

Scunthorpe’s second-half pressure almost brought a consolation through Hayden Hackney before Jay Spearing sent Foley clear to seal it, and Watson rounded the goalkeeper for the fourth.

