08 Jan 2022

Falkirk end run of four defeats to hit six past Dumbarton in League One

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Falkirk ended a run of four defeats on the spin in cinch League One with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Dumbarton at the Falkirk Stadium.

Anton Dowds bagged a hat trick and strikes from Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Aidan Keena and Callum Morrison helped the Bairns thrash Dumbarton in a result which leaves the Sons without a win in five.

Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top to seven points and made it eight wins on the bounce in the process as they beat Clyde 1-0.

Cove had to wait till the 71st minute for Iain Vigurs to curl an effort from range into the far corner to separate the sides.

Montrose lost ground on Cove as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Alloa at Links Park.

Steven Boyd opened the scoring for Alloa just before the halfway point but Liam Callaghan pulled the hosts level six minutes after half-time.

Airdrie made it four wins on the spin as they swept aside lowly East Fife 3-0 at the Penny Cars Stadium.

It did not take long for Airdrie to open the scoring as Jordan Allen put them in front after three minutes, with strikes from Adam Frizell and Dylan Easton scoring before half-time to give the hosts an unassailable lead heading into the break.

East Fife are now without a win in their last nine games across all competitions as they remain at the bottom of the table.

