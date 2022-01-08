Gavin Skelton talks up Carlisle’s ‘great quality’ in win over Bradford

Carlisle assistant manager Gavin Skelton could not fault his side’s display in the 2-0 win over Bradford at Brunton Park.

Former Bantams Jordan Gibson and Omari Patrick both scored to secure the Cumbrians a third consecutive League Two win, all with clean sheets, moving them six points clear of the relegation zone.

Skelton said: “The result is the most important at this stage of the season but I thought the performance was very pleasing. We showed some great quality in the game.

“I knew there was more to come from us after 35 minutes but we’ve shown again that we can defend our box.

“It looked a great goal from Jordan from where we are. It was never not going to go into the net.

“Then in the second half a ball down the line stretched their defence and Omari showed his pace and his quality. He never looked in doubt that he wasn’t going to score.”

Bradford had the better of the early exchanges but lost top-scorer Andy Cook with a dead leg after half an hour.

A Yann Songo’o header was then ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Mark Howard.

Carlisle went in front in added time at the end of the half, Gibson collecting Jack Armer’s pass and beating his man before firing into the top corner.

Carlisle made sure of the win when substitute Patrick held off Fiacre Kelleher to slot home the second.

Skelton added: “Every time Jordan plays he looks a threat. He always has two or three shots every game.

“Create an opportunity and he’ll have a shot on goal. Scoring against Bradford will be extra special for him.

“It was written for Omari coming back today. Once he got down the side, he showed real conviction and quality to score the goal.”

Meanwhile, Bradford failed to register a single shot on target.

Manager Derek Adams said: “We started the game very well on the front foot and created some good openings.

“Yann Songo’o had one disallowed that looks like it was a goal and Oscar Threlkeld had a great chance before that.

“Eventually they scored right on half-time and that sets us back. Second half we haven’t created any real opportunities.

“We haven’t hit the target in the game and that is hugely disappointing.”

Bradford were booed off by their 1,200 away fans who chanted “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”.

Adams admitted: “When you don’t have a shot on target you’re going to get that.

“If you haven’t seen your team play to the best of their ability then you’re going to have that reaction from the supporters.

“We made changes and the players that came on and who were on the pitch didn’t do well enough.”