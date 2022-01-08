Search

08 Jan 2022

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hails Burton’s second-half fightback

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hails Burton’s second-half fightback

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praised his team for abandoning their “PlayStation” football of the first half as they hit back to draw 1-1 with Cheltenham.

Daniel Jebbison’s eighth goal of the season cancelled out Callum Wright’s opener to rescue a point for the visitors.

“We didn’t get close to them in the first half,” Hasselbaink said. “We’re a side that likes to compete and we didn’t.

“We had to find a solution and be honest. They were trying to play PlayStation football and in reality it doesn’t work like that.

“We needed a reaction in the second half as they’d put us under pressure. We needed a little more calmness.

“We’re a very young side, but they’re honest and they knew they hadn’t given enough in the first half.

“In the second half we were the better team and we could’ve won it.”

The home side dominated most of the first half and deservedly took the lead through Wright’s sweetly-stuck volley in the 21st minute.

They had already seen Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu hit the bar four minutes into his debut before Wright thumped home from the edge of the box after Chris Hussey’s cross was headed clear by John Brayford.

Nlundulu saw another effect deflected wide, Hussey’s cross bounced off the bar and Alfie May was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Ben Garratt all before half-time.

But Burton showed a marked improvement after the break and the levelled in the 51st minute when Jacob Maddox’s low cross from the right was touched in by 18-year-old Sheffield United loanee Jebbison.

Garratt parried a powerful effort from Nlundulu, but Conor Shaughnessy nearly won it for the Brewers with a glancing header from Tom Hamer’s long throw in the 67th minute.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff felt his side should have been out of side by half-time.

“We did enough to win the game in the first half alone,” he said.

“They’ve had one shot in the 46th minute, but, other than that, we had a lot of chances, one-on-ones, we’ve hit the crossbar twice.

“We should have had a penalty (for a foul on Sean Long) and, to give them credit, some of the blocks were unbelievable, putting their bodies on the line.

“I’ve just seen two or three of them back and you have to give them credit for that. It’s their job, but not every team does it.

“Second half, they changed a little bit and we couldn’t quite get the momentum back. We did in the last 10 minutes after tweaking a couple of things, stemming their flow and growing back into the game.

“Even in the last 10 minutes there are four or five opportunities where it could have dropped to one of our players in the box, but it seemed to keep dropping to them. We’ll take the positives, take the point and move on.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media