Micky Mellon urges Tranmere to press on in promotion push after moving second

Micky Mellon wants Tranmere to finish what they have started as Rovers boosted their League Two promotion hopes with a thumping 4-0 win over second-bottom Scunthorpe.

Strikers Charlie Jolley and Elliott Nevitt both scored in a sixth-straight league win, with substitutes Sam Foley and Ryan Watson adding late goals to ensure a miserable return to Prenton Park for former Tranmere boss Keith Hill.

The win sends Rovers up to second in the table ahead of a trip to Salford on Tuesday.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game and this was a really good performance,” said Mellon, whose side has conceded just once during their six-game winning run.

“It’s important we get goals from the front players as that’s what they’re in the team to do.

“Both were really specials goals (from Jolley and Nevitt), both cracking goals. But their general hold-up play, their work rate and desire was terrific.

“We don’t mind the opposition having a bit of possession in their own half. We work very hard at that and we are still in control even if they have the ball.

“Credit to the players for being so organised and winning the duel. We were very controlled and composed in how we played, and showed power and pace out of the blocks and punished them.

“I didn’t know we had won six in a row. I’m not bothered, I’m only looking forward. What is important is we keep going and keep looking forward.

“Second in the table is great but the season isn’t finished. We’ve worked very hard to get to this position but you’ve got to stay there and that’s what we will try and do.

“We won’t get carried away, we have done this trip many times before and we will use that experience to make sure our minds stay focused.

“Enjoy the evening, recover, prepare and go to Salford where we will get no favours on Tuesday. We will have to work exceptionally hard.”

For Hill is was a miserable return to Tranmere after being sacked as Rovers boss last May and the defeat does little to lighten Scunthorpe’s worries in the bottom two.

“I was planning for a better return here than that but it doesn’t always turn out like that,” said Hill whose side remain three points from safety.

“They’re an excellent side, far more experienced than us and were incredible to watch. Our players need a little bit of what they had as unfortunately we lost heavily.

“There was nothing in the game. The first goal was a mistake and then the game changes. We pushed in the second half, tried to score a goal and they go and score on the counterattack and then it’s an easy finish for them.

“They are a good side, they were ruthless and efficient and made it a difficult day for us.

“We are in a predicament, 100 per cent. But there is an honesty to the players and the work that they do.

“We have been beaten heavily by a better side but the players didn’t go hiding and we still have plenty of belief.

“We just weren’t good enough. There is a distinct difference between the two squads in terms of calibre of player.

“They made experienced decisions and it was a hard watch, definitely. I’m still encouraged by the hard work and energy but it was a difficult afternoon.

“The way we defended was very naive and that is where we do have experience.

“There was nothing in the game and then two mistakes led to two goals, and then all of a sudden the confidence and atmosphere changes.

“The opposition were ruthless. I told my players they need to know when to stop fighting. There was no point fighting in the changing room after the game so there was no big debrief.

“But there’ll be no giving up. It is time for us to have a quiet moment and then get back to work in earnest.”