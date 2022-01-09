Search

09 Jan 2022

The Office inspires James Anderson interview – Sunday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9.

Cricket

James Anderson had a laugh after saving the fourth Test.

Former players gave their views on England’s battling display.

Stuart Broad enjoyed the fight.

Jofra Archer loved what he saw.

At least one Australian was smiling.

A sunny start and some wildlife conservation work for KP.

Football

Becks returned home to a hero’s welcome.

Harry Kane praised Morecambe after Spurs avoided an FA Cup upset.

Declan Rice was a happy man.

VAR was criticised.

Liverpool’s youngsters saw them through.

Lucy Bronze was thrilled to be back in action.

Joey Barton was settling down with a book.

Alan Smith took time to look back.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep were back on the victory trail.

Boxing

The Fury boys were doing it in style.

Golf

Sergio Garcia turned 42.

News

