10 Jan 2022

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Ireland Staff Reporter

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.

The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest, while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.

Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, where world number one Novak Djokovic remained in an immigration detention centre as his lawyers commenced an appeal against the cancellation of his visa ahead of the Australian Open.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

