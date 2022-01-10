Dundee tie Shaun Byrne to new deal

Shaun Byrne has signed a contract extension with Dundee until 2024.
The 28-year-old midfielder has made 73 appearances for the Tayside club since joining from Livingston in 2019.
Byrne has been a key member of James McPake’s squad throughout his time at Dens Park and helped them win promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs last season.
His initial deal was due to expire this summer but the club have confirmed that he has now extended his agreement by a further two years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.