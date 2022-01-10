Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu back for Southampton against Brentford

Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu will return to contention for Southampton’s Premier League game at home to Brentford.
Forward Adams is available following a bout of coronavirus, while defender Salisu has completed a one-match ban.
Saints are short at right-back due to suspensions for Yan Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento’s knee injury, while Alex McCarthy (hamstring), Will Smallbone (calf) and Moussa Djenepo (international duty) are also unavailable.
Brentford will have a double fitness boost with Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen both available.
Winger Canos has been out of action with a thigh problem, while midfielder Jensen has been battling a groin concern.
Left-back Rico Henry is on the way back from a thigh injury but Tuesday’s clash could come too soon for him to feature.
Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Stephens, Perraud, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Simeu, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Diallo, Chauke, Elyounoussi, Redmond, Tella, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams.
Brentford provisional squad: Lossl, Pinnock, Jansen, Sorensen, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Canos, Toney, Wissa, Fernandez, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Ajer, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup, Stevens, Cox.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.