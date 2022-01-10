Search

10 Jan 2022

Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu back for Southampton against Brentford

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu will return to contention for Southampton’s Premier League game at home to Brentford.

Forward Adams is available following a bout of coronavirus, while defender Salisu has completed a one-match ban.

Saints are short at right-back due to suspensions for Yan Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento’s knee injury, while Alex McCarthy (hamstring), Will Smallbone (calf) and Moussa Djenepo (international duty) are also unavailable.

Brentford will have a double fitness boost with Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen both available.

Winger Canos has been out of action with a thigh problem, while midfielder Jensen has been battling a groin concern.

Left-back Rico Henry is on the way back from a thigh injury but Tuesday’s clash could come too soon for him to feature.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Stephens, Perraud, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Simeu, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Diallo, Chauke, Elyounoussi, Redmond, Tella, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams.

Brentford provisional squad: Lossl, Pinnock, Jansen, Sorensen, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Canos, Toney, Wissa, Fernandez, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Ajer, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup, Stevens, Cox.

