Search

10 Jan 2022

Corry Evans missing for Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln

Corry Evans missing for Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Sunderland will be without defender Corry Evans for the visit of Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

Evans was knocked unconscious in a collision with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during the second half of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Wycombe.

Aiden O’Brien could return after being sidelined due to Covid-19 but the game is likely to come too soon for Bailey Wright.

Luke O’Nien, Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead remain sidelined.

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton is set to be without the services of Dutch defender Lewis Montsma for several weeks.

Montsma suffered a knee injury in the first half of Saturday’s win over Oxford and must wait for the swelling to subside before undergoing a scan.

Lasse Sorensen replaced Montsma and will hope to retain his place against the Black Cats.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt will not feature against one of his former clubs after suffering a calf injury in training ahead of the Oxford game.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media