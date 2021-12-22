Search

22 Dec 2021

Deadly snake rescued in Manchester after surviving 4,000-mile trip from Pakistan

Deadly snake rescued in Manchester after surviving 4,000-mile trip from Pakistan

Reporter:

News PA Media

One of the world’s deadliest snakes has been rescued by the RSPCA in Manchester after surviving a 4,000-mile trip from Pakistan.

A forklift driver at Manchester Brick Specialists in Salford spotted the saw-scaled viper in a shipment of bricks that had arrived from south-east Asia last month.

The tiny yet highly venomous creature was soon confined to a cardboard box by the manager, Michael Regan, and reported to the RSPCA.

Staff at the brick firm researched the type of snake it could be but were unaware of how dangerous it was – the viper is one of four species that together account for the highest number of human fatalities in India.

“I knew to keep a safe distance but obviously had no idea how deadly this snake was – it was pretty shocking,” Mr Regan said.

“Looking back now, it really was a good job it was spotted and dealt with or who knows what could have happened… I am glad it is now safe in a new home,” the 40-year-old added.

RSPCA Inspector Ryan King said he was initially sceptical about the call.

“The report came to us that a saw-scaled viper had been spotted but I was a bit sceptical… sometimes we get to jobs like this and it turns out to be a harmless grass snake – we have even attended snake reports which turn out to be plastic toys,” he said.

“However, I only had to take a quick look to realise we were dealing with a reptile which was more than capable of killing people with its highly toxic venom.”

Mr King, dressed in protective clothing, was able to safely place the creature in a snake bag before its transportation to a new home with a special licence to care for venomous reptiles.

“It is amazing that he survived a 4,000-mile journey and managed to live for weeks – and in such a cold climate – when arriving in England,” Mr King said.

“It was quite an honour to deal with this snake and I am pleased he has a home where he will be looked after.”

The RSPCA would always recommend that anyone who sees a stray exotic snake to keep a safe distance, call their helpline on 0300 1234 999 and monitor the animal until they can get there.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media