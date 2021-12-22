Search

22 Dec 2021

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte in court after arrest at airport

Reporter:

News PA Media

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has appeared in court in a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The authority said Mr Whyte has been charged with failing to provide passwords for various laptops and phones.

Mr Whyte was arrested on Tuesday at Manchester Airport at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) by officers from Greater Manchester Police.

He appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and indicated a plea of not guilty.

The FCA said that the arrest was in relation to alleged non-disclosure of key passwords for various laptops and phones, which were seized from Mr Whyte by a warrant issued under s176 Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 on April 18 2018.

The authority said: “Mr Whyte was charged with failing to comply with a Statutory Notice issued under Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000).

“This is the first prosecution by the FCA in relation to this offence.”

The FCA said that Mr Whyte elected for trial in the Crown Court which is due to take place in Manchester next month.

He was granted conditional bail.

