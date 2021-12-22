Search

22 Dec 2021

Mariah Carey tops poll of nation’s favourite Christmas songs

Mariah Carey tops poll of nation’s favourite Christmas songs

Reporter:

News PA Media

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has topped a poll to find the UK’s favourite Christmas song.

The festive classic defeated The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale Of New York and Wham’s Last Christmas in a poll of Magic Radio listeners.

The radio station asked listeners to vote for their favourite track as their Christmas truck toured regions across the UK, including Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Members of the public who visited the truck had to vote for their favourite festive song, with All I Want For Christmas Is You securing first place in all cities visited.

Overall, the hit received 33% of the votes cast, with Fairytale Of New York coming in second place with 12% of the votes, and Last Christmas scoring eight per cent.

Magic Radio has also asked guests what their favourite Christmas tunes are, and Kian Egan from Westlife picked Carey’s song.

He said: “So I’m going to go with one that I thought Mark [Feehily] might have picked actually, Mariah Carey, All I Want For Christmas, because it’s just a classic and you know, I don’t think we’ll ever have a Christmas without this song in our lifetimes.

“And obviously we love Mariah, we got to work with her a long, long time ago now.”

Ed Sheeran picked Fairytale Of New York because he loves “a cheery Christmas song”.

He added: “What I love about Fairytale Of New York is it still makes people dance and feel happy, but it’s actually quite a miserable song.

“I love when songs sound happy, but they’ve got this dark undertone to them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media