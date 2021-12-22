Search

23 Dec 2021

£15 million up for grabs in Christmas Day Lotto draw

Reporter:

News PA Media

A £15 million jackpot is up for grabs in Saturday’s Christmas Day Lotto draw after no-one scooped the prize in Wednesday’s game.

The winning numbers were: 6, 13, 14, 20, 45 and 52. The Bonus Ball was 54.

No-one matched all six main numbers and no-one matched five numbers plus the bonus ball to win £1 million.

A total of 16 players matched five numbers and won £1,750 and 2,952 matched four numbers to win £140.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Merlin were used.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said Christmas Day’s jackpot must be won.

“It promises to be an amazing Lotto Christmas Day draw on Saturday with a whopping £15 million special ‘must be won’ jackpot up for grabs,” he said.

“In a ‘must be won’ draw, if the jackpot isn’t won, the prize amount is shared out amongst the other prize tiers, meaning lots of players could win lots more.”

No-one matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks draw, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto main draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 10, 25, 26, 30, 36 and the Thunderball was 4.

Nobody matched all six numbers to win the £500,000 top prize.

