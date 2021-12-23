Search

23 Dec 2021

Critics Choice Awards postponed as US Covid cases continue to rise

Critics Choice Awards postponed as US Covid cases continue to rise

Reporter:

News PA Media

The Critics Choice Association says its 27th annual award ceremony will be postponed as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the US.

The association said it had “collectively” come to the “prudent and responsible” decision to delay the event in Los Angeles on January 9, two days after announcing plans to press ahead in person.

It comes as other ceremonies, events and productions across California have been forced to cancel or move online due to further outbreaks of the virus.

The organisation said: “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022.

“We are in constant communication with LA County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority.

“We will be sharing additional   details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

A new date for the ceremony is yet to be announced.

Bafta Los Angeles also cancelled its annual Tea Party in-person event at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills on January 8 citing similar reasons.

News

