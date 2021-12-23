Search

23 Dec 2021

Power cables stolen from coronavirus vaccination centre

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Power cables are believed to have been stolen from a vaccination centre in the middle of a surge in Omicron cases.

The leads, used for a generator at a site in Tonbridge, Kent, were reported missing by local MP Tom Tugendhat on Twitter on Thursday.

Mr Tugendhat took to the social media site to try and source new cables to get the centre up and running for the day.

The Tonbridge and Malling MP, who has served as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee since 2017, said: “Someone has stolen the leads to the generator of the vaccination centre on Sovereign Way, Tonbridge. We need to replace them urgently.”

Twitter users responded with suggestions and outrage at the theft.

One said: “This should be treated as an aggravated offence at a time of civil emergency and punished with a very long mandatory sentence.”

Another added: “Oh my gosh, unbelievable! I can’t understand why someone would do that!”

One user suggested checking nearby CCTV. Mr Tugendhat responded: “We’ll get to that – first let’s get the site running again. Then yes, we need to get @kent_police involved.”

Shortly before 10am, Mr Tugendhat confirmed the site was operational again and vaccines were going ahead.

News

