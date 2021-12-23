Charles and Camilla to join Queen on Christmas Day

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be with the Queen on Christmas Day, a Clarence House spokesman has said.

The Queen will be staying at Windsor for her first Christmas without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, rather than travelling to Sandringham as usual.

But she will be joined by members of her family over the festive period, including a visit from Charles and Camilla on Christmas Day.

The Queen took the decision to remain at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure following rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Last year, the Queen and Philip also spent the Christmas period at Windsor.

The head of state normally hosts her family at Sandringham in Norfolk over the holidays, and they are watched by crowds as they attend church on December 25.

It has not yet been confirmed where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.