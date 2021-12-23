Search

23 Dec 2021

Anti-vaccine protesters try to serve papers on Alan Shearer but get wrong house

Anti-vaccine protesters try to serve papers on Alan Shearer but get wrong house

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Anti-vaccination protesters who attempted to “serve papers” on ex-footballer Alan Shearer dropped them off at the wrong house.

The former England captain and Newcastle United hero last week urged people to get the booster in a video promoted by the Premier League.

In the clip, Shearer said: “We all want to keep safe on a matchday and the best way we can protect ourselves and other people is to get vaccinated.”

His stance led anti-vaccination protesters to film themselves on Wednesday outside an address near Newcastle which they believed to be his family home.

In the video they shared on social media, three men and a woman, plus someone recording the scene, gathered outside a gated property and after pressing an electronic buzzer, one of them posted documents into an external letterbox.

It is unclear what the papers contained, but anti-vaccination protesters routinely share templates of supposed legal documents which they film themselves depositing.

The man who posted the documents says on the video: “Everyone is going to get this, every celebrity, sick of yous.

“Just causing more trouble for us, lies, all lying.

“That’s the truth in that letterbox there, in Alan Shearer’s f****** house.”

But a commenter on the group’s Facebook post suggested Shearer no longer lived at the property.

And a local person who has seen the video told the PA News agency: “That’s an old address they have for him.”

Northumbria Police said it had no involvement in the incident.

Previous targets of anti-vaccination protestors’ supposed legal papers include hospitals and the broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Lawyer Adam Wagner, a human rights expert and commentator on Covid legislation, poured scorn on the anti-vaccination protesters’ claims of using the law.

The Doughty Street barrister said: “It is difficult to overemphasise how spurious it all is.

“It is wrong and should not be indulged by anyone.

“This is so far down into the depths of legal fantasy, people should not be doing it, no-one should be sharing it.

“People who might genuinely have issues with vaccination should not be taken in by this.”

He said people who believed these documents had a basis in law might as well be “dressing up as Professor Dumbledore and saying magical spells”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media