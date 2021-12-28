Search

28 Dec 2021

Temperatures set to plummet across UK after ‘warmest New Year’s Eve on record’

Temperatures set to plummet across UK after ‘warmest New Year’s Eve on record’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

The UK is expected to return to freezing cold temperatures after what could be the warmest New Year’s Eve on record.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell told the PA news agency that temperatures are set to return to average in January following a mild late December.

Normally the UK sees average daytime temperatures of 7-8C in the South and 3-4C in the North in January, he said, with night-time temperatures of 2-3C in the South and 0C in the North.

“(After New Year’s Eve) there is a trend for temperatures to return nearer to normal”, he said.

“That’s not surprising as temperatures are way above average.”

He added that northern England and Scotland could even see frost in the new year.

It comes after parts of Yorkshire and Scotland had a white Christmas after unexpected snowfall.

Mr Snell added: “For this time of year, if we see any clearer slots at night then that does give some risk for frost, particularly across the northern half of the UK.”

The UK is experiencing an unusually warm end to December, and forecasters believe New Year’s Eve could be the warmest on record, with temperatures set to reach 15C in some parts of the country.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve and that was in 2011. Temperatures look like they’ll be 14-15C (57.2-59F) so it is possible that temperatures could be that value.”

Mr Dewhurst said the weather throughout the week will be “on the mild side”, adding: “We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year.

“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C (44.6-46.4F).

“Going forward, we’re looking at highs of around 12-14C (53.6-57.2F), possibly locally 15C in one or two spots, so it’s going to be well above average.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media