28 Dec 2021

Louise Thompson shares photo of her ‘miracle baby’ after first Christmas together

Louise Thompson has described her newborn son as a “miracle baby” after spending her first Christmas with him at home.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, revealed earlier this week she had suffered complications while giving birth to the child, Leo-Hunter, five weeks ago.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of her holding her son in the kitchen of her home, kissing him on the cheek as he looks over her shoulder at the camera.

Wearing a baby blue bow in her hair emblazoned with the initials LH for her son, she wrote: “LH, you are our little miracle baby. You are blessed with daddy’s beautiful blue eyes and I love you to pieces. Despite the daily struggles, you my proudest achievement.

“… it is also a small miracle that I was able to roll out of bed to throw on a frock and a smudge of makeup, but it was your first Christmas and we had lots to be grateful for.”

She added the hashtags #onedayatatime and #survivors.

Ahead of Christmas, Thompson revealed to her followers that Leo-Hunter had been treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and she had been treated in the adult ICU after the birth.

She said she had suffered “various serious complications” and that she experienced a “dance with death twice” while in hospital.

On Christmas Day, she shared a heartfelt post in which she paid tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

She also posted a photo showing her in a wheelchair after being taken to the hospital’s sky garden after she regained the ability to move.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Ryan Libbey joined the cast in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple were engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

