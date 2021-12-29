More than half of Britons feel positive about their community, research finds

More than half of British people feel positive about their local community, but only 40% described the area where they live as “welcoming”.

A survey of over 3,300 UK adults conducted by the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay also found climate change, mental health and opportunities for young people are three areas that should be improved next year.

The research aimed to look at what community means and which qualities inspire people before nominations for Batonbearers for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games open in January.

Of all generations, the over 55s were found to be the most amiable and 32% of those surveyed considered their community “family-friendly” while a further 23% called it “diverse”.

The same survey looked at what inspired people the most, and 25% said it was someone they already know who has has a significant impact their own lives, and someone they would describe as “caring, supportive and selfless”.

Selflessness was a quality valued by 27% of people, while 25% chose commitment and 23% said generosity was a valued quality in a person.

Nominations for inspiring individuals making a difference in their communities to take on the role of Batonbearer ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will open in January.

Research found that 69% of people believe that sport has a positive impact on the community, and in particular the mental health and wellbeing of its members. Nearly a quarter of 18-34-year-olds said they want to join a sports club next year.

Lisa Hampton, head of the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, said: “With our search to find the next generation of Batonbearers in England kicking off in January we wanted to truly understand the type of people that inspire the nation and what community mean to people today.

“So many have faced adversity this year and we’ve all had to rely on communities in different ways, whether that’s through neighbours, local services, friends or family.

“What’s really positive to see is just how many people have inspirational figures in their lives, and how many also hold their community in high regard. This exactly the spirit we want our Batonbearers to represent when they take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay next summer.”

The relay will begin after the Baton has arrived in England after passing through the Commonwealth countries.

It will then travel through England for 25 days and will be carried by thousands of Batonbearers before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on July 28.