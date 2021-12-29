Search

29 Dec 2021

Davina McCall on embracing her fifties and ‘shedding the shackles of inhibition’

Davina McCall on embracing her fifties and ‘shedding the shackles of inhibition’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

TV presenter Davina McCall has spoken about embracing being in her fifties, saying it is a time of “shedding the shackles of inhibition and of giving a damn”.

The former Big Brother presenter, 54, has also told of her approach to exercise and how it is about more than just being able to wear a bikini.

McCall, who is the cover star of the January/February edition of Women’s Health, said of embracing her fifties: “It’s a time of liberation.

“It’s a time of shedding the shackles of inhibition and of giving a damn… Because I haven’t always felt like that.

“It’s not just being on telly and it’s not just being a show-off.

“It’s that I don’t really care what people think, which is very liberating.

“I’ve never met a more kind of rowdy bunch of irreverent people than menopausal women. When we’re left to our own devices, we are very bloody funny.”

The TV star highlighted a lack of medical knowledge in her Channel 4 documentary Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and The Menopause, earlier this year, in which she discussed her own menopause journey and hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

In October she joined other famous names like Penny Lancaster and Mariella Frostrup at a rally in Parliament Square, where the crowed celebrated as the Government pledged more menopause support and reduced HRT costs.

Last month, Channel 4 announced a follow-up documentary, which will see her further explore the menopause in a programme with a working title of Davina McCall: The Menopause Brain Drain, in which she will focus on menopause at work.

Discussing using her voice and platform, she said: “With the success of the documentary and then the subsequent outpouring from people that they just don’t have enough information, I realised that there’s still so much information to give.

“I have a platform that I can use to get the message out there. If I was going to ever use it for anything, this is my time to use what I’ve got.”

Over the last few years she has championed the benefits of keeping fit and exercise, including launching her own online fitness platform (Own Your Goals), exercise equipment, fitness DVDs and cookbooks.

She told the magazine: “If I feel that I’ve had a slobby couple of weeks and I have put on a bit of weight or I need to tone up, I will lower my calorie intake and exercise maybe a tiny bit harder… (But) for me, working out isn’t just for Christmas and New Year.

“It’s not just to get in the bikini. It’s to stay alive longer, and I really enjoy the way that it helps my head stay clear of negativity. It’s just a win-win in every sense.”

The full interview is out in the next issue of Women’s Health UK on sale from December 30.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media