Search

29 Dec 2021

Real IRA not ‘overly active’, Ahern told Blair two weeks before Omagh bomb

Real IRA not ‘overly active’, Ahern told Blair two weeks before Omagh bomb

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Bertie Ahern told Tony Blair two weeks before the Omagh bombing in August 1998 that the Real IRA did not seem to be “overly active”.

In a telephone conversation between the two leaders on July 31, the taoiseach shared information on the paramilitary splinter group with the British prime minister.

“Our security people, like yours, I think overstate the position,” he said

“But even when we check it out they obviously have somewhere close to a hundred people.

“The quality of them I think are probably, you know, good enough in that they have an awful lot of the wrong people from our point of view but they don’t seem to be overly active.”

Mr Ahern continues: “There are some of the key people who are hanging around but they’re not doing an awful lot and the surveillance is showing that they’re not.”

“Now there is a hard core that of course never stop, never has stopped,” he says.

“As long as it doesn’t numerically get too big it means we can keep a good eye on it,” Mr Ahern tells Mr Blair.

Just over two weeks later, 29 people were killed and 220 injured in Omagh in the Real IRA attack.

The bombing was the single greatest loss of life of the Troubles.

Mr Ahern tells the prime minister: “There’s always the worry of course that somewhere along the way somebody slips you but I think our guys feel fairly happy that they, you know they’re keeping a handle on it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media