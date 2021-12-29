Search

29 Dec 2021

Warning as one in eight UK travel and tourism jobs unfilled

Warning as one in eight UK travel and tourism jobs unfilled

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

One in eight UK travel and tourism jobs will be unfilled at the beginning of next year, according to new analysis.

The London-based World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said the staff shortage could have an “enormous impact” on the UK’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

It predicated that 205,000 roles in the sector will be vacant entering the new year.

The shortfall of workers is a global problem, with countries such as the US, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal also affected.

As unemployment rates decrease and demand rises, travel and tourism businesses have struggled to fill their vacancies.

The WTTC called for a series of measures to tackle the issue, such as more support for remote working, reskilling workers and increasing the number of apprenticeships.

The forum’s chief executive, Julia Simpson, said: “The UK’s economic recovery could be jeopardised if we don’t have enough people to fill these jobs as travellers return.

“If we cannot fill these vacancies, it could threaten the survival of travel and tourism businesses up and down the UK.

“Companies dependent on tourism have been hanging on for the upside, but this is just another blow that many may not survive.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media