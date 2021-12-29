Search

29 Dec 2021

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 ‘will be a pure electric’

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 ‘will be a pure electric’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 will be a pure electric, according to analysis.

Green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive is predicting around 300,000 new battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) will be sold next year.

If the projection is accurate new electric car sales are likely to overtake those of diesels in 2022.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show 11% of new cars registered in the first 11 months of 2021 were BEVs, up from 6% during the same period in 2020.

New AutoMotive head of policy and research Ben Nelmes said he expects the surge in demand to continue.

He told the PA news agency: “We believe there will be 300,000 new BEV vehicles sold in the UK in 2022, which would likely be about 15% of the market.

“This rapid growth is welcome news, but an additional 300,000 electric cars set against some 32 million internal combustion vehicles on the road falls well short of what is possible and what is necessary.”

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030.

The Government is proposing to require vehicle manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission cars and vans from 2024 under plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Mr Nelmes said it is “crucial” that the requirement is set at a level that “sends a strong policy signal that enables manufacturers to scale up the production and sale of electric cars”.

He said this would mean “more motorists can benefit from reduced fuel costs and a better driving experience, and the rest of us can benefit from cleaner air and rapidly reduced carbon emissions”.

Government grants for new electric cars were reduced twice in 2021.

The latest reduction saw the maximum amount of cash motorists can claim towards the cost of a plug-in car cut from £2,500 to £1,500 in mid-December.

The Department for Transport said the decision to reduce grants enabled the scheme to “help more people”.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said it could threaten the growth of electric cars.

He also warned that the “biggest obstacle” to greater uptake is that on-street public charging infrastructure “hasn’t kept pace” with demand.

“Growing the charging network, and providing generous incentives to reduce the total cost of EV ownership, will sustain that demand and ensure the UK receives ample allocation of the latest zero-emission vehicles,” Mr Hawes said.

Jim Holder, editorial director of magazine and website What Car?, said electric cars “can work for the majority of buyers now”.

But the UK is taking a “more laissez-faire” approach to them than countries such as Norway, where they are heavily incentivised and there has been a “clear strategy” to improve the charging network, he told PA.

“Beyond setting a 2030 date for all new car sales to be electrified and announcing a patchwork of charging investments, the Government’s strategy has been far more haphazard, including the recent decision to reduce grants available to EV buyers again.

“While there may be a financial reality to having to cut back on incentives, these mixed messages do nothing to help drive uptake of the new and typically more expensive vehicles.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media