29 Dec 2021

Chrissy Teigen celebrates ‘kind hearted’ husband John Legend on his birthday

Chrissy Teigen celebrates 'kind hearted' husband John Legend on his birthday

Chrissy Teigen has wished “talented human being” and “kind hearted” husband John Legend a happy birthday.

Singer, songwriter, producer and The Voice judge Legend turned 43 on Tuesday and his wife – model and TV personality Teigen, 36 – celebrated the occasion by showcasing her love for him in an Instagram post.

The post featured a series of animated images of the couple joking around with each other, with Teigen wearing an embellished pink dress and Legend in a suit.

The post read: “Happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more.

“I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me!

“Anyhoo I love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you.”

The couple met on the set of Legend’s Stereo music video in 2007, in which Teigen played his love interest.

They began dating in 2011 and in December of that year, Legend proposed during a trip to the Maldives and they got married in 2013 in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple have two children –  Luna Simone Stephens, five, and Miles Theodore Stephens, three.

In 2020, the couple experienced the “greatest pain” when Teigen miscarried son Jack.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “And to the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.

“They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.”

Legend replied to his wife’s birthday post with: “I love you angel!”

Some famous faces who also wished Legend well on his birthday included actress Octavia Spencer and vegan chef Priyanka Naik.

