Search

29 Dec 2021

Three arrested after man stabbed to death in Leicester

Three arrested after man stabbed to death in Leicester

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a Leicester street.

Raju Modhwadia, also known as Kara Muru, was found with stab wounds in Evington Road, near the junction with Hamilton Street, in Leicester at around 12.30am on Monday.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance but died shortly after 1am.

A murder investigation was launched and three men, aged 32, 33, and 35 -and all from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Investigators are now appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Nicole Main, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “While we continue to make progress in the investigation, we continue to need you, the public, to tell us what you know.

“Mr Modhwadia has lost his life and we remain determined to find the answers we need for his family.”

She added: “Please continue to think back to if you were in the area of Evington Road and Hamilton Street late on Boxing Day evening or during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Have you any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that we have not seen?

“Or have you heard anything since the incident that could help us progress our investigation further? What have you heard? What do you know? If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, we urge you to get in touch.

“Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far and for your ongoing support. Please continue to speak with us and work with us as we continue to move forward with our inquiries.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media