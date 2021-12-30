Search

30 Dec 2021

Hague called for devolution referendum delay following Diana’s death

Hague called for devolution referendum delay following Diana’s death

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Tory leader William Hague urged Tony Blair to delay the referendum on Scottish devolution following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, according newly-released official papers.

The vote, which led to the creation of the Scottish Parliament, was due to take place on September 11 1997, with a referendum on Welsh devolution a week later on September 18.

But files released to the National Archives show that when it was announced the funeral of the princess, who was killed in a car crash in Paris, would be on September 6, Mr Hague wrote to the prime minister appealing for a postponement.

“This inevitably means that the referendum campaigns will effectively close down, and only three days will then remain for the Scottish campaign. This cannot, in any respects, be regarded as satisfactory,” he wrote.

“I strongly feel that Parliament should be recalled next week so as to arrange to amend the Referendum Act so as to effect a delay. With cross party agreement this would be a quick and straightforward procedure.”

However Mr Blair rejected the idea, telling the Tory leader that there were “serious practical difficulties”.

“Recalling Parliament this week would have the effect of politicising this period of mourning – exactly what everyone wishes to avoid,” he wrote.

“In any case the campaign has already been underway for a month and a half – longer the than a general election campaign – and the issue of devolution has been under debate for many years in both Scotland and Wales.

“I do not believe that five days of suspended campaign really justifies the major upheaval that you suggest.”

In a private note to Mr Blair, his chief of staff Jonathan Powell, who drafted his reply, admitted the practical arguments were “not as strong a I would like”.

“The real argument is that we simply do not want to change the date of the referendum,” he wrote.

“Given that Hague is likely to use this letter after Saturday to show how unreasonable we are, I have nonetheless concentrated on the practical arguments.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media