Search

30 Dec 2021

Jennifer Garner almost sets kitchen on fire in Instagram cooking video

Jennifer Garner almost sets kitchen on fire in Instagram cooking video

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Jennifer Garner warned fans “don’t double the cognac” after she “almost lit the kitchen on fire” while cooking at home.

The Hollywood star was demonstrating how to make her traditional Christmas beef bourguignon when the pan burst into flames as she added a glass of cognac to the dish and ignited it with a lighter to burn off the alcohol.

Garner leaped back from the stove in shock and said: “A thousand pardons. Don’t double the cognac.

“Can you believe that just happened? That was wild.”

Garner, who is mother to three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, often shares cooking videos on Instagram, and is a particular fan of chef Ina Garten, better known as the Barefoot Contessa.

Sharing a video of the kitchen mishap on Instagram, she wrote: “The thing about traditions – all you do to give them meaning is keep them.

“I don’t know when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed (until I almost lit the kitchen on fire – Ina would never!).

“Maybe this will make sense for your New Year’s Eve, but wherever this weekend takes you – we wish you a healthy, a joyful, and a peaceful New Year.”

Garner also shared the recipe for the beef dish, warning cooks to “STAND BACK” when they add the cognac and burn off the alcohol.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media