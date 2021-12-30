Search

30 Dec 2021

Couple deny harassment campaign against neighbour

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

A couple have denied flooding their neighbour’s alleyway by overwatering plants and putting barbed wire on garden fencing as part of a harassment campaign that lasted for more than a year.

Sandra Durdin, 58, and Trevor Dempsey, 62, are also alleged to have erected props and dolls, put up a piece of black felt with colourful paint on it, and parked vehicles on Joanne Shreeves’ driveway in Chingford, east London.

Both pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment when they appeared together in the dock at Thames Magistrates’ Court in Bow.

Their actions were aimed at “causing distress” to Ms Shreeves between June 2020 and August 2021, the charges state.

Durdin, who is also accused of destroying a £1,350 CCTV camera belonging to Ms Shreeves in May 2021, pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

She and Dempsey were conditionally bailed to appear for a two-day trial at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London from April 11.

The couple are now living in Ramsgate, Kent.

