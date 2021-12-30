Search

30 Dec 2021

Georgia Tennant celebrates 10 years with David by posting wedding picture

Georgia Tennant celebrates 10 years with David by posting wedding picture

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Georgia Tennant (nee Moffett) has celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary to her husband, David, by posting a picture of the couple on their wedding day.

The actress and producer, 37, married Doctor Who star David Tennant, 50, on December 30 2011.


In an Instagram post she wrote: “The happiest day followed by the happiest life. Thanks DT. #tenwithten #niche.”

The photograph shows the couple hugging son Ty.

The award-winning actor can be seen looking down at Ty and smiling at him as his mother cradles his head.

David Tennant is wearing a suit and his wife is in a tiara and white chiffon dress with a veil.

The couple have five children – 19-year-old Ty, 10-year-old Olive, eight-year-old Wilfred, Doris, six, and Birdie, 21 months.

Tennant adopted his wife’s son Ty from a previous relationship.

The couple met in 2008 on the set of Doctor Who when Georgia Tennant played the Doctor’s genetically engineered daughter, Jenny.

The character was so popular that she was given her own audio spin-off, called Jenny, which was created by audio drama producer Big Finish.

Friends of the couple added comments underneath the post.

The author and presenter Giovanna Fletcher posted five red hearts, while the actress Isabella Pappas wished the couple a happy anniversary, followed by three hearts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media