Search

30 Dec 2021

Kerry Washington shares 2021 highlights with fans

Kerry Washington shares 2021 highlights with fans

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Kerry Washington has shared some of her highlights of 2021 and thanked her fans for being with her “through everything”.

The US actress, 44, known for films including Django: Unchained, admitted there had been both low points and high points to the year.

Posting a collage of nine photos to her Instagram she said: “WHOA! This year has been a RIDE.

“Yes, there were some downs. But there were also a lotta ups. Including these #TopNine.

“So grateful to you all for being with me through everything! What were some of your favorite memories from 2021?!”

The post included career-related moments like the release of US miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, and the 15th anniversary of the film The Last King Of Scotland – remembered with a photo of Washington and co-star James McAvoy.

The actress also included a picture posted following the election of US vice-president Kamala Harris, the first woman of colour to hold the role.

Washington has won multiple awards throughout her career including the 2020 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

In 2013 she received the BET Best Actress Award for her role in Django: Unchained and ABC drama series, Scandal.

Washington was also among the host of celebrities who paid tribute to the actor Michael K Williams following his death in September.

Presenting the prize for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 2021 Emmy Awards, she described The Wire star, who was nominated, as a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media