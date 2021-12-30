Search

31 Dec 2021

Starmer promises to set out vision for ‘new Britain’ in 2022

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will use 2022 to set out a plan to “build a new Britain” that “works for everyone”.

In his New Year’s message, Sir Keir said the country needed leadership to ensure the sacrifices made during the pandemic were not in vain, promising a plan to offer security and prosperity to voters across the country.

“I believe the best still lies ahead for Britain,” Sir Keir said.

“That – if we make the right choices – together we can seize the future and make it work for every family in every part of Britain.

“That must be the true legacy of all the sacrifices and pain of the past two years of the pandemic.”

The Labour leader will begin 2022 with his party ahead in a series of recent opinion polls, as Boris Johnson suffered a bruising December with 100 of his MPs rebelling over coronavirus restrictions, a row over Downing Street parties and the North Shropshire by-election loss.

Sir Keir said there was much to look forward to in 2022, including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

For the Labour leader, the year would be spent “setting out, in detail, the ideas that I believe can build a new Britain – a Britain that works for everyone, in every part of the country and not just for those at the top”.

Sir Keir said people should feel secure in their jobs, know that the NHS was there for them and be safe in their own home and community.

As part of his plan to offer prosperity, Sir Keir said people needed to be equipped with the skills to be competitive in a global marketplace.

“All this demands a truly dynamic economy – ensuring that no city, no town, no village is left behind, as we buy, make and sell more in Britain,” Sir Keir said.

“We will bring forward plans to show how this can work for every nation and region across our United Kingdom.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey used his message to say he hoped 2022 will be “the year we will finally beat Covid”.

“Through all the ups and downs, the thing that has shone through the most for me is the remarkable courage, resilience and compassion of the British people,” Sir Ed said.

“Everywhere I go, everyone I meet – you make me proud to be British, and optimistic for our future.”

