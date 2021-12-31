Search

31 Dec 2021

Fundraiser prepares to run a marathon every day in 2022

Fundraiser prepares to run a marathon every day in 2022

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

A fundraiser is limbering up for a marathon year as he prepares to run 26.2 miles every day of 2022.

Gary McKee, 52, hopes to raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria by taking on his biggest challenge yet.

He said: “I’ve been a fundraiser for Macmillan for coming up 20 years and I’ve done lots of things – cycled in Brazil, climbed Kilimanjaro, ran from Land’s End to John O’Groats, jumped out of aeroplanes and earlier this year I did 110 marathons on 110 consecutive days.

“At the end of that challenge I just thought there was plenty left for me to go at.”

Mr McKee will set off from his home in Cleator Moor, Cumbria, on New Year’s Day for his first of 365 runs.

He will be sacrificing family holidays and giving up alcohol for the year while he takes on the challenge.

The marathons will have to fit in around his work and family commitments, and he plans to run at 7am on weekday mornings, in time to start his shifts at nuclear power plant Sellafield at 2pm.

He said: “These are 365 opportunities to raise money to help people.

“To me it is just four hours running a day, which isn’t difficult. What is difficult is watching somebody face cancer.”

He will be supported along the way by children Alfie, 16, Beau, 14, and Minnie, aged nine, who all got involved with their own challenges when he took on 110 marathons in 110 days earlier in the year.

He said: “Watching them is what spurs me on and keeps me going, It is really powerful how it can pick you up.”

But his biggest supporter is wife Susan, Mr McKee said.

He said: “She has supported me from day one and she knows the next challenge is usually bigger than the previous one.

“She supports me on every step that I take and people don’t realise how much that support means. She is fantastic.”

Mr McKee began fundraising in 2003 in memory of his father.

“My dad was diagnosed with lung cancer in June 1997,” he said.

“It was a devastating time. He didn’t know what he was going to face and it knocked the wind out of him.

“It turns your world upside down.

“He was a cancer survivor and he had a lung removed. He passed away in 2003, but it wasn’t cancer-related, and I just wanted to do something in his memory.

“I thought back to when he had cancer and I wanted to provide funds to support other people in similar situations.”

Mr McKee is also hoping to get schoolchildren involved in the challenge so they can experience the benefits of running.

He said: “Running is a fantastic thing for mental health. You can do it anywhere – although I’m lucky to live in the Lake District. It clears your mind and puts you at ease.”

Sue McDonald, Macmillan Cancer Support’s fundraising manager for Cumbria, said: “We’d like to thank Gary for his amazing commitment to raise funds for two causes close to his heart.

“His efforts last year were extraordinary enough, but this 365 Challenge is almost incomprehensible in the scale of its ambition.”

Mr McKee will be giving updates on his progress through the year on Facebook page Marathon Man 365 and can be sponsored at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/threesixfive.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media