31 Dec 2021

The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne announces engagement to Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne has announced his engagement to partner and “magical being” Aree Gearhart.

The reality star and TV host, 36, who is the son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, revealed he popped the question during a winter break in the snowy mountains of Montana.

Sharing a photo of the couple together in the snow, in which interior designer Gearhart is showing off a large diamond ring, he wrote on Instagram: “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!

“Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her.

“She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined.

“Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

Gearhart shared the same photograph and wrote: “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland.

“I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne.

“My soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Osbourne was previously married to ex-wife Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares children Pearl Clementine, nine, Andy Rose, six, and Minnie Theodora, three.

On Christmas Day he shared a photo of himself and Gearhart with his children alongside his mother Sharon and sister Kelly Osbourne.

Last year the famous family, who became household names with their MTV reality show The Osbournes, revealed that Black Sabbath star Ozzy has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

