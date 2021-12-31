Search

31 Dec 2021

Ex-Corrie star Georgia May Foote announces engagement

Ex-Corrie star Georgia May Foote announces engagement

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Georgia May Foote told boyfriend Kris Evans she is “honoured you have chosen me” as she announced their engagement.

Foote, most known for her roles as Alison Simmons in Grange Hill and Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street, told her Instagram followers that she is “still crying” after her musician boyfriend proposed to her on December 30.

She wrote: “Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying.

“@krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me”.

The image accompanying the post shows Foote smiling, with Evans holding her wrist to show her ring. A sunset can also be seen in the background.

The post is geo-tagged Cloud 9.

Evans used to be part of boyband The Mend and was on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

Fellow ex-Corrie star Charlie Condou, who played Marcus Dent, wrote: “Ah, congratulations darling! Sending you so much love xxxx” under Foote’s post.

Ex-Strictly professional Ola Jordan said: “Congratulations”, followed with three hearts.

In the past, Foote dated her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice from 2015 to 2016 and model George Alsford from 2016 to around 2018.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media