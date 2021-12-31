Search

31 Dec 2021

Helen Skelton gives birth to third baby and thanks NHS ‘legends’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Countryfile host Helen Skelton has given birth to her third baby after Christmas.

The former Blue Peter presenter shared her first picture of the new-born on Instagram, paying tribute to the NHS “legends” who helped her.

Skelton, 38, already shares sons Ernie, six, and four-year-old Louis with rugby league player husband Richie Myler.

 

She shared an image of Myler carrying the third arrival, wrapped in a blanket, out of hospital.

She captioned it: “Can always count on dickie …. of all the things he’s said (there’s been a lot) ‘don’t worry I will be your lido…’ while on route to hospital might be my fave.

“The man meant Doula.

“From the mouths of men.”

Explaining that the baby had been born after Christmas Day, Skelton added: “Pic from earlier this week.

“Just haven’t posted partly because my mam likes the family what’s apps to be ahead of insta but mainly because I am still failing to find appropriate words of thanks for our @nhsengland @nhsmillion …. legends the blooming lot of them).”

She captioned the post “#grateful.”

Broadcaster Ben Fogle, Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams MBE, TV presenter Michelle Ackerley and Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy congratulated the couple on the happy news.

Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite added: “Welcome to the world beautiful baba.

“And congratulations family.”

Skelton shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in September, with a photo of her children with their hands on her baby bump.

She presented Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013 and has since presented Holiday Hit Squad and The Instant Gardener.

Skelton and Myler have been married since December 2013 and welcomed their first child in June 2015.

