Search

31 Dec 2021

Lifeboat volunteers praised for postponing Christmas celebrations to save lives

Lifeboat volunteers praised for postponing Christmas celebrations to save lives

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Lifeboat volunteers have been praised for postponing their Christmas celebrations to help rescue people at sea.

Thousands of volunteers who make up the crews of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) worked throughout the festive period to save multiple lives.

On Christmas Eve, when many of us were busy with last-minute preparations, the crew of Newhaven RNLI in East Sussex were called out to rescue two paragliders who had fallen into the sea.

Despite challenging tidal conditions, the pair were safely brought back to shore and handed into the care of waiting paramedics.

Over 550 miles away, volunteer lifeboat crew members in Bangor, Northern Ireland, were faced with strong winds and high seas as they rushed to the rescue of two swimmers who got into difficulty at Helen’s Bay.

Despite the call coming on Christmas morning, the boat was ready to launch in just five minutes, although one crew member later admitted that they had been wearing their pyjamas under their drysuit.

The Bangor RNLI lifeboat crew, working alongside emergency services, were able to save the two swimmers but not before two volunteers had to enter the water to assist in the “difficult rescue”.

Bryan Lawther, Bangor RNLI lifeboat operations manager, said: “It is a testament to the crew’s professionalism, experience and training that the rescue was successful.

“We should also remember that while four crew went out on the boat, another 15 volunteers put their Christmas on hold to help launch the boat, and stayed to help clean down the boat on her return, ready for her next launch.”

Meanwhile, in Walmer, Kent, the volunteer lifeboat crew were called out twice on Christmas Day in a “first for the station”.

Reports came in shortly after 10am of an empty boat drifting out at sea.

The boat was found and towed back to the harbour safely but strong winds meant that a net recovery was needed to get the boat back to station, testing the crew’s skills and teamwork.

Walmer’s volunteers then received reports of a person in the water at around 1.30pm and managed to get a lifeboat on scene in three minutes.

The casualty was revealed to be the body of a sheep but once again crews were tested as wind and sea conditions made for a difficult recovery.

“Two shouts on Christmas Day is a first in my lifeboat career and I think a first for the station… My thanks go to the families and friends of the crew,” said Denis Brophy, Walmer RNLI’s operations manager.

The station’s area lifesaving manager, Allen Head, also praised the team and their families, adding they had shown the “very best of selflessness”.

Over the past decade, RNLI lifeboats have launched over 1,200 times during the festive period.

This New Year many RNLI crew members will again leave their loved ones behind to answer the call to save those in trouble.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media