Search

01 Jan 2022

Fundraiser Tobias, 11, ‘chuffed to bits’ to be youngest to receive honour

Fundraiser Tobias, 11, ‘chuffed to bits’ to be youngest to receive honour

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Inspirational fundraiser Captain Tobias says he is “chuffed to bits” after finding out he is the youngest person on record to feature in the New Year Honours.

Tobias Weller was told just a month after his 11th birthday that he will be receiving the British Empire Medal (BEM) and now he cannot wait for a chance to meet the Queen at a royal garden party.

Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, was nicknamed “Captain” after he was inspired by his hero Captain Sir Tom Moore to start raising money during the pandemic lockdowns.

He completed his third challenge in September and has so far raised more than £157,000 for Paces School, where he is a student, and The Children’s Hospital Charity, in his home town of Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Tobias told the PA news agency: “It feels absolutely amazing to be honoured by the Queen.”

He said: “My mum told me about the honour on Christmas day and I thought ‘wow, I’m actually going to get an honour from Her Majesty the Queen’.”

Tobias and his mum, Ruth Garbutt, have been told he is the youngest recipient of the BEM on record and that appears to make him the youngest ever to be named in the honours list.

He said: “Yes, the youngest person on record to be on the honours list and receive a BEM.

“This makes me feel so proud and privileged.

“I’m chuffed to bits to be the youngest recipient of such an incredible honour.”

Tobias said: “I will receive the medal from the lord lieutenant at a local ceremony but I’ll also be invited to attend a royal garden party. Imagine that – a party with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

“I can’t wait.”

Tobias’s fundraising challenges have been followed around the UK and he had been singled out for praise by dozens of leaders and celebrities, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Last December he won the inaugural Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event and met the 100-year-old.

His most recent challenge involved an Ironman, completed over the course of a year, involving 180km on his trike, a 4km swim and running the length of a full marathon.

Since completing this challenge in September he has been planning his latest fundraising venture for 2022. This will be a sponsored walk in which everyone will be encouraged to complete a kilometre in whatever way they feel appropriate and challenging.

Tobias said: “Since last September I’ve obviously been practising walking every day.

“Also I’ve attended a few fundraising events and I’ve even been to Captain Sir Tom’s family home for afternoon tea.

“But my favourite event has to be attending the Children’s Hospital award ceremony. I got a standing ovation which made me feel magnificent and very proud.”

He said: “I am looking forward to 2022 and all the things it will bring.

“I can’t wait to organise my next fundraising event – a sponsored walk called T In The Park.

“I’m also hoping to go on holiday and then next September, I’ll be going to secondary school.

“I’ll get to study French at school and I’ve been waiting a long time for that to happen.”

Ms Garbutt said: “It just feels quite surreal. It’s a most amazing feeling.

“I’m so pleased for him. Tobias works hard every single day of his life and he’s done so much fundraising and it’s been recognised beautifully. It’s a massive honour and a privilege and I’m a little bit overwhelmed.”

She said she had been proud of all the accolades Tobias has received but this one tops them all.

“To have his name in the honours list, to be the youngest-ever recipient on record on the honours list and to have an award from the Queen,” she said. “It’s just amazing.”

Ms Garbutt said: “It’s been such an amazing experience, nearly two years now – lots and lots of opportunities and experiences we could never have predicted could have happened.

“Tobias has done so well through everything that he does and he’s been recognised in so many different ways.

“And he’s pushed himself as hard as he can.”

Tobias’s fundraising page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/captaintobias9

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media