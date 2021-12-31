Search

01 Jan 2022

Daniel Craig granted same honour as James Bond in new year list

Daniel Craig granted same honour as James Bond in new year list

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honour given to 007.

The actor has been recognised for services to film and theatre in the New Year Honours, for his glittering career where he played the world’s most famous secret agent for a run of five movies.

A CMG is the honour often given to diplomats, and the fictional spy is described as holding it in both the films and the books by Ian Fleming.

Craig, 53, made his final outing as 007 earlier this year with the highly anticipated release of No Time To Die, which achieved blistering success at the box office.

The actor took up the mantle as the British spy with 2006’s Casino Royale and set the tone with a grittier and more brooding portrayal.

He also played the spy in 2008’s Quantum Of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre.
 
Following multiple pandemic-enforced delays, his swansong in No Time To Die premiered at the Royal Albert Hall in September. 

The event was attended by British royalty, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all making an appearance, as well as a plethora of famous faces including singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song.

Ahead of the release of the film, Craig was made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy, another rank held by James Bond.

In October, he was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Craig was born in Chester and trained at the National Youth Theatre in London before graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Craig’s other film credits include 2004’s Layer Cake, 2005’s Munich, 2011’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo while he starred in Knives Out in 2019, playing the detective Benoit Blanc.

He has also taken to the stage throughout his career, featuring in the National Theatre’s production of Angels In America in 1993, as well as taking on the classic Shakespearean role of Iago in Othello in the New York Theatre Workshop’s version in 2016.

He is also due to portray the title role of Macbeth at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre for a limited run in 2022.

Craig has been married to fellow actress Rachel Weisz since 2011 and they share a daughter.

He also has a daughter from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon while Weisz has a son from a former relationship.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media