01 Jan 2022

PR guru ‘proud and humbled’ by MBE honour

IrelandLive Reporter

One of Northern Ireland’s best known communications professionals said she is “proud and humbled” to be made an MBE in the New Year Honours list for her service to the public relations industry.

Jane Wells, 64, is a former managing director at JComms and has advised many leading companies, businesspeople and public sector bodies, as well as managing a host of major business and public events.

She said: “I am immensely proud and humbled in equal measure by this award, which I would like to share with my colleagues at JComms, past and present.

“I see it as recognition of the significant impact made by the company and the PR community to Northern Ireland over many years.

“Huge thanks to those who nominated me and my eternal gratitude to my husband Martin and children Sian, Duncan and Petra who have supported me throughout my career.”

She has worked in the industry since 1988 after a career change from teaching.

In 2019, Jane was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast.

Chris Harrison, managing director of JComms, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Jane.

“Jane’s reputation in and contribution to the Northern Ireland PR industry over the years are without match.

“Her professionalism, dedication and drive are renowned, and the impact of her work can be seen in the ongoing success of the world-leading organisations that she has advised and the colleagues that she has inspired.

“Jane has been a fantastic mentor, teammate and friend and she is richly deserving of this honour.”

